Memorial Day first maskless holiday in over a year for some families

CYPREMORT POINT — With more people getting vaccinated and some COVID restrictions being lifted, this memorial day is looking a lot like it did before the pandemic.

"It's just opening up to us ," Pamela Smith said. "Feeling normal again, with the vaccine shot."

For Smith it's her first time at the beach in a while. She's spending time with relatives.

"Beautiful. It brings back memories," Smith said. "We get to catch up with each other because we stayed down a long time for a year in the pandemic."

She's one of many who decided to spend their Memorial Day weekend at Cypremort Point.

"Just wanted to get out the house to enjoy the sun and barbecue," Heather Romero said.

Romero and her loved one's fired up their grills to barbecue on the beach this year. With the CDC changing it's mask guidelines recently , this Memorial Day is the first mask-less holiday in over a year.

Many people say it's the first normal holiday and they're looking forward at spending more holiday's with their families this year.