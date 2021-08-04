Medical experts to hold Q&A on COVID at First Baptist of Lafayette

First Baptist Lafayette will host a question and answer discussion about COVID-19 with members of Lafayette's medical field tonight at 6:30 P.M.

The Q&A will take place at the church's Worship Center at 1100 Lee Avenue in downtown Lafayette, or the public can attend virtually by clicking here.

Dr. Frank Courmier, a pulmonologist who specializes in the diagnosis, treatment and management of illnesses that affect respiration, the lungs and other organs that help you breathe will be in attendance.

Dr. Courmier serves in the ICU at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette.

Dr. Gregory Riggs is an Internal Medicine Specialist and works at Lafayette Internal Medicine Clinic.

He is also a certified hospice medical director and currently serves as the medical director for Hospice of Acadiana.

They say Pastor James Pritchard will moderate the discussion.

To attend the COVID Q&A discussion, virtually, click here.

The discussion comes to First Baptist of Lafayette as the recent surge in COVID cases stemming from the Delta variant has caused a renewed concern among their church, they say.

Their congregation are asking questions and aren't sure where to look for answers.

First Baptist of Lafayette say they want to try to provide some answers to those questions so that the public can make informed decisions for their families.

Their normal Pre-K through college ministries will continue as scheduled.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel