Meandering front brings a tricky temperature forecast

Since Wedensday it seems as if Acadiana has had a chance to experience several different seasons all at once with a front sitting on top of the area.

Bisecting Acadiana, the front has created a wide split in temperatures with low 40s in Alexandria to the 70s down in Morgan City.

Daniel Phillips

This front is going to shift north again Thursday and will then drag that warm, muggy air back into parts of Acadiana so highs could push into the upper 70s.

Areas that are in the northern parts of Acadiana may see highs a little lower, all of that will depend on the movement of the front with cooler air north of the boundary.

As it does lift north it is going to pull a lot more moisture into the area which in turn could lead to some light scattered showers.

Daniel Phillips

The front will then finally drop all the way south late Thursday night bringing heavier showers into the area early Friday morning and ushering in much colder air.

Temperatures will drop into the 40s and highs on Friday will only get into the low 50s with plenty of cloud cover.

While showers won't stick around through most of the day the clouds certainly will so it will be a much chillier forecast.

Daniel Phillips

It will stay chilly and cold into the weekend, with another round of showers expected Sunday.

The good news is that by the time Mardi Gras day rolls around the weather will be close to perfect.

