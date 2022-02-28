Mattresses, tires and the front end of a car: Acadia litter abatement updates on efforts

Mattresses, tires and the front end of a car are only some of the interesting items recovered during litter abatement work in Acadia Parish so far in 2022.

During the last two months, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Litter Abatement Program says they have worked 24 days picking up various types of litter from around the parish.

A total of 575 bags of trash were picked up along with, more than 400 bottles, 4 mattresses, 99 tires, a pile of shingles, a sink, a toilet and the front end of a car which were disposed of on parish roads, APSO says.

“I appreciate the hard work being done by our Litter Abatement Crew” stated Sheriff KP Gibson.

In December 2021, the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office Litter Abatement Program worked 17 days. Through those days, crews picked up 359 bags of trash, 33 tires, and 1 mattress

In November 2021, crews in Acadia Parish were out cleaning local roadways again working 13 days.

On those days they picked up 276 bags of trash, 10 tires and a recliner.

During the month of October 2021, the Litter Abatement Program worked 15 days and picked up some more interesting items.

According to the Sheriff's Office, that month, crews picked up a total of 339 bags of trash, along with 14 tires, 2 piles of siding, 2 bumpers, 2 car seats, 2 ice chests, 1 recliner and a freezer.

This program is in partnership with the Acadia Parish Police Jury.

