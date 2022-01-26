Mardi Gras Mambo softball tournament returning to Youngsville

The 2022 Mardi Gras Mambo NCAA Softball Tournament is returning in February to the Youngsville Sports Complex

The tournament will be held from February 25 until February 27, 2022.

The Mardi Gras Mambo, which is hosted by Southeastern Louisiana University, will feature 10 teams with over 250 players.

Five of the teams are from Louisiana and the five others are from universities from around the country.

The sports complex said that many of the teams are scheduled to ride in the Youngsville Mardi Parade, which will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022.

One of the tournament highlights will feature Lafayette’s own UL Ragin Cajuns Softball as they take on Alabama Crimson Tide Softball, who recently competed in the 2021 Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Louisiana Teams Include:

Southeastern University Lady Lions, Hammond, LA

UL Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns, Lafayette, LA

Nicholls State University Colonels, Thibodaux, LA

Louisiana Tech University Lady Techsters, Ruston, LA

Northwestern State University Lady Demons, Natchitoches, LA

National Teams Include:

Alabama Crimson Tide, Tuscaloosa, AL

St. Thomas Minnesota Tommies, St. Paul, MN

Eastern Illinois Panthers, Charleston, IL

Lipscomb University Bisons, Nashville, TN

Portland State Vikings, Portland, OR

“These collegiate softball teams are traveling to Youngsville to play against some of the best Division 1 competition in the country," said Tim Robichaux, Youngsville Director of Parks and Recreation. "We are grateful for the commitment from Coach Fremin and Southeastern University, who again chose the Youngsville Sports Complex as the host site for this event. We’re excited to welcome the players, coaches, and their families to Youngsville, especially during Mardi Gras.”

Daily tournament passes can be purchased online for $15, through the Youngsville Sports Complex at www.YoungsvilleSportsComplex.com. Tickets can also be purchased onsite as a walk-up by credit card only.

Day passes are an individual general admission ticket for all games held on that day.

Separate passes are required for admission each day (Friday, Saturday, Sunday).

Passes are required for anyone aged 13 and older, free for children aged 12 and under.

Passes can be printed or scanned on your mobile device at the gate.

Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets - Outfield seating available based on weather.

No re-entry will be allowed.

Gates will open 2 hours before the first game time.

For the latest updates and information on the tournament, visit YoungsvilleSportsComplex.com.

------------------------------------------------------------

