Volunteers packed Mardi Gras food boxes for local families

LAFAYETTE, La. — If you're brushed up on your history, you'll know Mardi Gras served as the last day for people to eat all the fatty foods before going into Lent.

One local organization in Lafayette is making sure neighbors have the food they need heading into the holiday. Community volunteers came to Second Harvest Food Bank on Pinhook Road for a Mardi Gras-themed food packing party to support those experiencing food insecurity across the Acadiana parishes.

"We have a couple of private organizations who have come out and taken their members and said 'hey, we're going to take a couple of hours out of their day to come out here,'" said Paul Scelfo, CRO at Second Harvest Food Bank. "We also have individuals on their own who have decided to come out and help pack some repacked meals, basically getting emergency boxes ready for anybody who might need them."

According to Second Harvest, more than 100,000 people in Acadiana experience food insecurity, and Wednesday's Mardi Gras Mambo was a fun way to celebrate the holiday while supporting those in need.