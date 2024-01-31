Watch Now
Start time for Scott Parade moved

Scott Mardi Gras Parade rolled today
KATC
File image of Scott Parade
Scott Mardi Gras Parade rolled today
Posted at 12:38 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 13:38:33-05

A new time has been announced for the Scott Mardi Gras Parade.

Originally set to begin at 11 am, the parade will now roll at 10 am.

Streets will close at 9 am.

