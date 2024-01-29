Sign up to help protect Acadiana's watershed, clean up community following Mardi Gras

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. – The University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Parish Proud, The Lemoine Company, and Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), are working together to protect Acadiana's watershed and clean up the community following the Mardi Gras celebrations.

The Lemoine Company has donated 16 hay wattles to the effort. These wattles will be strategically placed on storm drain curb inlets along Lafayette's Mardi Gras Parade Route - beginning at University Avenue and ending at Edwin Street, according to a Parish Proud news release. The placement of these wattles serve a crucial role in preventing Mardi Gras trinkets from entering the storm water drain system and, ultimately, finding their way into the Vermilion River.

The wattles are scheduled for installation on Friday, February 2, 2024. Throughout Mardi Gras festivities the UL Lafayette Office of Sustainability will be monitoring their success, the release states.

Parish Proud Development Director, Sarah Mary Toce, emphasizes the equal importance of cultural expression and sustainable efforts: "Mardi Gras is a beautiful expression of our vibrant culture, we just want to ensure that after our festivities, our community remains as vibrant as our culture."

Following the Mardi Gras celebrations, the University will host its second annual – Krewe De Coulee cleanup, in partnership with Parish Proud. Volunteers will remove the remaining Mardi Gras debris on campus and along Johnston Street on February 15, 2024. In 2023, student, faculty, and staff volunteers removed 45 bags of beads, throws, and other litter left behind on the campus grounds.

Gretchen Vanicor, Director of Sustainability at UL Lafayette, says "We love Mardi Gras! We plan to enjoy the festivities all while making them more sustainable for our environment and protecting our storm water system, which is a better representation of our community pride."

The public is invited to participate in the Krewe De Coulee clean-up event, contributing to the shared goal of maintaining the beauty and vibrancy of Lafayette's cultural celebrations. You can sign up at www.sustainability.louisiana.edu.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel