Scott Parade to roll Sunday afternoon

File image of Scott Parade
Scott Mardi Gras Parade rolled today
Posted at 10:48 AM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 11:48:55-05

The City of Scott is buzzing Sunday as their annual parade is set to roll at 1:00 pm

Roads along the parade route will close at noon, according to police. No vehicles will be allowed on the parade route after that time.

KATC's Float Finders will be on the parade route with the latest on where the parade is. You can see all the action and follow all of this season's parades on our KATC Float Finder's Facebook page.

The parade route map is below and can also be viewed on the Scott Police Department Facebook page.

Pictures and videos from the parade will be shared below following the parade's conclusion:

