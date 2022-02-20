Scott Parade to roll Sunday afternoon

The City of Scott is buzzing Sunday as their annual parade is set to roll at 1:00 pm

Roads along the parade route will close at noon, according to police. No vehicles will be allowed on the parade route after that time.

KATC's Float Finders will be on the parade route with the latest on where the parade is. You can see all the action and follow all of this season's parades on our KATC Float Finder's Facebook page.

The parade route map is below and can also be viewed on the Scott Police Department Facebook page.

Scott Police Department

Pictures and videos from the parade will be shared below following the parade's conclusion:

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel