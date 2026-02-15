Rayne's Mardi Gras parade ended with a pot full of goodness

RAYNE, La. — The Mardi Gras fun was spread out all across Acadiana Saturday, including in Acadia Parish, where Rayne's Mardi Gras parade rolled through the city that afternoon, and plenty of fun was had.

Parade-goers, like Kay Faulk, especially enjoyed the more unique aspects of Rayne's parade.

"The best thing I like about the Rayne parade is the big buggy that they have in there every year. I liked it the first time I saw it. I thought that was so neat. I took pictures of it and everything," Faulk said.

Following the parade was a gumbo cook-off at the Rayne Civic Center.