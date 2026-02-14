Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsMardi Gras Headquarters

Actions

Prairie Elementary's Pre-K paraded through the halls ahead of Mardi Gras break

Prairie Elementary's Pre-K paraded through the halls ahead of Mardi Gras break
Posted

LAFAYETTE, La. — Kicking off Mardi Gras break, Prairie Elementary School's Pre-K class had their very own Mardi Gras parade through the school's halls Friday.

They had handmade floats, throws, masks and more. Pre-K teacher Lindsay Page told KATC events like these are what make school so special for these kids.

"Every year, we have a Mardi Gras parade for the Kindergarten hall, so the Pre-K put it together, and we're ready to rock down this hall. Everyone can expect music, beads, trinkets, candies, dancing and a lot of fun," Page said. "Just knowing that we've created a family-like experience for them and they love coming here and being here, that's what I love to see. They're so excited to get here every day, and they're really excited today."

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.