Prairie Elementary's Pre-K paraded through the halls ahead of Mardi Gras break

LAFAYETTE, La. — Kicking off Mardi Gras break, Prairie Elementary School's Pre-K class had their very own Mardi Gras parade through the school's halls Friday.

They had handmade floats, throws, masks and more. Pre-K teacher Lindsay Page told KATC events like these are what make school so special for these kids.

"Every year, we have a Mardi Gras parade for the Kindergarten hall, so the Pre-K put it together, and we're ready to rock down this hall. Everyone can expect music, beads, trinkets, candies, dancing and a lot of fun," Page said. "Just knowing that we've created a family-like experience for them and they love coming here and being here, that's what I love to see. They're so excited to get here every day, and they're really excited today."