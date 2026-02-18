Opelousas streets packed for Mardi Gras parade and Keith Frank performance

OPELOUSAS — Beads, floats and throws lined the streets as Opelousas Mardi Gras rolled through town.

While the streets filled with people for the parade, many said they were most excited for what was to come after the parade: a performance from Keith Frank, a well-known Zydeco musician.

“This year we’re exceptionally excited because we’re supposed to have Keith Frank downtown," said Heather Laday, a frequent Opelousas parade-goer. "We have a lot of different vendors coming and a lot of different floats from the Carencro parade that we’re really excited about that.”

Many Opelousas parade-goers say they attend the parade each year, and they are already looking forward to next year’s parade.

