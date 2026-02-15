Lafayette's Children's Parade brought fun for all ages

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette' Children's Parade rolled through town Saturday afternoon, bringing all ages together for some Mardi Gras fun.

Lafayett's kiddos lined up downtown to parade through with floats, bands and plenty of throws. Though this parade is for the kids, people of all ages had a great time.

"I love being out with my family. I mean, I love seeing the floats. I love seeing the band," said Jamison, one of the little parade-goers. "But my favorite part about Mardi Gras is that I get to catch a lot of beads."

Jamison's grandmother, Michele, had her own fun at the parade.

"My favorite part about it is just getting together with the family and enjoying all of Acadiana and all that Acadiana has to offer—all of the friendships and just the excitement of coming to the parades and catching the beads," she said.

Lafayette's kids weren't the only ones to celebrate Mardi Gras Saturday. Church Point's Courir de Mardi Gras de les Petites Enfants and parade was also Saturday, and in Erath, their kids were celebrating with a courir of their own.