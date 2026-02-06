Lafayette Police share tips to stay safe this Mardi Gras

LAFAYETTE, La. — To make sure everyone is staying safe this Mardi Gras, we asked the Lafayette Police Department to share some important tips.

Click the video above for a look at LPD's Mardi Gras Safety Guide, as well as lost child and parking information.

Several things are prohibited along the parade routes. Parade-goers are asked not to bring anything that will make popping noises when thrown on a hard surface, such as snaps, pops or cracker balls. No animals, silly string or glass containers are allowed. They also don't allow open flames, heating or cooking devices on public rights-of-way. Skates, rollerblading and skateboarding are not allowed. Whips are prohibited, as is flashing (exposing oneself) and clothing or items depicting nudity and/or profanity. Parade-goers are not allowed to throw items back at float riders or enter the barricaded areas during the parades. These rules will be strictly enforced.

"The parade route is broken up into sectors. Every sector has officers loaded on that parade route in that sector, so if something should happen, whether they lose a child or they're hurt or involved in some kind of altercation, all they have to do is go towards the barricades, where the officers will be on the outside of the barricades in that area and alert them to whatever is going on," said Robin Green, Public Information Officer for LPD.

Pertaining to those barricades, parade-goers must stay behind them at all times during the parade. They're also not allowed to move, tamper with, stand on or sit on barricades.

If a parade-goer finds themselves in need of medical assistance, Fire Station No. 1 on Vermilion and Lee Street, as well as Fire Station No. 5 at Johnston and St. Julien Street will be open for this purpose.