Lafayette Mardi Gras parades to roll as scheduled this year

Mardi Gras has returned to Lafayette.

The Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association announced Wednesday that all parades are scheduled to roll this year beginning with a kick-off parade honoring COVID heroes.

Spirit of Acadiana: Parade of the COVID heroes

The Covid Heroes Parade will roll at 6.30 pm on Friday, February 25, and kick-off the Mardi Gras weekend in the city.

The Association says the parade will follow Lafayette’s traditional parade route starting at Pontiac Point and ending at Cajun Field.

The parade will feature nine marching bands, law enforcement and fire vehicles/units and at least 12 floats with COVID Heroes throwing Mardi Gras beads, throws and other items from the following participant organizations: Nursing Specialties, Inc (NSI), Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football and other sports teams, Mayor-President Josh Guillory, Lafayette Convention and Visitors’ Commission, Acadian Companies, VieMed, Bead Busters/Beads Galore and Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

The community is being asked to line the parade route with posters, banners and signs honoring and thanking Covid Heroes and those who have lost their lives to this Covid.

The Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association Mardi Gras parade line up is as follows:

Friday, February 25, 2022

Kick-off Parade honoring our COVID Heroes, 6.30 pm

Saturday, February 26, 2022

"Children's" Parade, Lafayette, 2:00 p.m. (featuring Krewe of Camelot, Krewe d’Amusement, Krewe des Jeunes Amis, Krewe of Versailles, Krewe of Troubadours, and Krewe of Oberon)



Krewe of Bonaparte Parade, Lafayette, 6:30 pm

Monday, February 28, 2022

Monday Night Parade Honoring Queens Evangeline LXXXII and LXXXIII, Lafayette, 6:00 pm (featuring Krewe of Triton, Krewe of Attakapas, Krewe of Xanadu, Krewe of Victoria, Krewe of Troubadours, Krewe d’Argent, Krewe of Bon Amis, Krewe de Rendevous, Krewe of Karencro, Krewe of Apollo, and Krewe of Olympus)

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

King Gabriel's Parade, Lafayette, 10:00 am

Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade, Lafayette, 1:00 pm

Independent Parade, Lafayette, 2:30 pm

Greater Southwest Pageant and Grand Ball, 8 pm (Heymann Performing Arts Center)

Le Festival de Mardi Gras á Lafayette will also make its return this year at Cajun Field.

Greater Southwest says the Festival will run from Friday, February 25 through March 1, 2022.

Le Festival will feature a new carnival with the new rides and a new and spacious layout.

Entertainment will feature Lainey Wilson, Wayne Toups, The Chee-Weez, Three Thirty Seven, L.A. Roxx, Clay Cormier, Lil’ Nate and many more surprise artists!

Fore more information about this year's Mardi Gras celebrations and parades in Lafayette, visit gomardigras.com.

Visit KATC's Mardi Gras Headquarters for a list of parades and other Mardi Gras events around Acadiana.

