Krewe of Rio returns to parade in Lafayette

The Krewe of Rio will take to the streets of Lafayette on Saturday.

Starting at 6:30 pm the krewe will roll beginning at Pontiac Point and making their way down to Cajun Field.

KATC's Float Finders will be on the parade route with the latest on where the parade is. You can see all the action and follow all of this season's parade on our KATC Float Finder's Facebook page. Be sure to look out for KATC's Abby Breidenbach, Daniel Phillips, Dave Baker and Katie Lopez on the route!

Click the image below:

Images and video from the parade route will be shared below:

