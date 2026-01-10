Krewe of Rio kicks off Mardi Gras season with king cake cutting

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Krewe of Rio kicked off the 2026 Mardi Gras season with their annual King Cake cutting ceremony and royalty toast.

This tradition is to honor the Feast of the Epiphany, also known as Twelfth Night. This night marks the arrival of the three wise men to Bethlehem to deliver gifts to baby Jesus, which signals the start to Carnival.

This event was also an opportunity to introduce King Dom Pedro XXI and Queen Isabel XXI, as well as the rest of the 2026 royal court, as they prepare for the krewe's 21st annual ball presentation happening Saturday evening at the Cajundome.

"Being able to represent Rio, it's just a great honor, and it's so fun getting to be able to be here with our family and friends and celebrating Mardi Gras," said Monique Rachal, Queen Isabel XXI. "It's my favorite holiday."