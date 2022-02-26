Krewe of Bonaparte takes over Lafayette parade route Saturday evening

The Krewe of Bonaparte will be rolling down Lafayette's parade route Saturday evening.

The Parade is set to begin at 6:30 pm. See the parade route below:

LCG Mardi Gras 2022 parade map

KATC's Float Finder team will be out ahead of the parade with the latest updates. You can see all the action and follow all of this season's parades on our KATC Float Finder's Facebook page.

Click the image below:

Photos from the parade will be shared below:

------------------------------------------------------------

