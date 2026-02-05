Krewe de Canailles kicks off Lafayette's parade season Friday

LAFAYETTE, La. — Krewe de Canailles officially kicks off Lafayette's Mardi Gras parade season with their walking parade through downtown, happening Friday, Feb. 6.

This year's parade embraces creativity and sustainability by swapping out plastic beads with handmade, recycled pieces of art for throws, which will be handed to all those along the parade route. The parade's theme is something a little different, too. "Exit 2026: Roadside Attractions" is celebrating all the weird, wild roadside gems you stumble upon during a road trip.

So, get dressed up and grab your favorite funky piece of road trip memorabilia to head out to this year's Krewe de Canailles parade marching through the streets at 7 p.m. Friday.