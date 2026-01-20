Getting ready for Carnival: LCG issues rules and reminders

Lafayette, LA – Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) is finalizing preparations for the 2026 Mardi Gras season. To ensure a safe and enjoyable celebration, residents and visitors are urged to follow regulations regarding barricades, street closures, parking, and public safety.

Barricades and Street Closures

Barricades will be placed along the parade route starting Thursday, February 5, 2026, and will remain until after the parade on Saturday, February 7, 2026. They will be repositioned on Thursday, February 12, 2026, and remain in place until the final parade on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, February 17, 2026. Streets along and around the parade route will be closed one hour before each parade begins. Citizens should avoid these areas to minimize traffic congestion.

Parade Schedule and Routes



Friday, February 6: 7:00 p.m. – Krewe Des Canailles Parade (Click here for Downtown Lafayette route [krewedecanailles.com])

Saturday, February 7: 6:30 p.m. – Krewe of Rio Parade

Friday, February 13: 6:30 p.m. – Krewe of Allons Kick-Off Parade

Saturday, February 14:

12:30 p.m. – Children's Parade (Note: This parade begins at Lafayette St. and West Vermilion St. and ends at Cajun Field) 6:30 p.m. – Krewe of Bonaparte Parade (Streets reopen briefly between parades)

Monday, February 16: 6:00 p.m. – Monday Night Parade Honoring Queen Evangeline LXXXVII

Tuesday, February 17 (Mardi Gras Day):

10:00 a.m. – King Gabriel’s Parade 1:00 p.m. – Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade 2:00 p.m. – Independent Parade





All parades, except Krewe Des Canailles and the Children’s Parade, begin at Pontiac Point (Jefferson St. at Surrey St.) and end at Cajun Field. Click here for the official 2026 route map. [lafayettela.gov]

Mardi Gras Day Street Closures

All streets in and around the parade route will close one hour before the start of the first parade and remain closed until the final parade has concluded and the area is cleared of pedestrians and vehicles.

Crossover Intersections



University Ave. & Johnston St. and St. Mary Blvd. & Johnston St. will remain open for cross-traffic until the parade approaches.

Resident & Business Information

Residents and businesses along the parade route should make necessary arrangements for road closures. For assistance, contact the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600. Vendors participating in events must obtain a peddler permit through LCG, along with any required alcohol permits and written property owner permission if operating on private property, to ensure compliance with local regulations. Call 337-291-8461 for more information.

Lafayette Transit System Operations

Due to parades, LTS will operate night service from 4:30 – 9:30 p.m. with detours on Feb. 6, Feb. 7, Feb. 13, Feb. 14 and Feb. 16 The following segments of roads will not be serviced those nights, resulting in route detours:



Johnston Street (Garfield to Doucet/Vital Roads)

Lee Avenue (Garfield to University Avenue)

Congress Street (University to Cypress)

Jefferson Street (Underpass to Moss)

Transit services will not operate on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

Safety Information

Lost Children:



Designated lost child stations:

Fire Station #1 (Vermilion and Lee Street) Fire Station #5 (Johnston St. and St. Julien Ave.)

Lost or found children can be brought to any officer along the parade route or one of the designated locations.

Parents are encouraged to place a note in their child’s pocket with their name, address, and a contact number.

Medical Assistance:



Acadian Ambulance Service units will be stationed along the parade route.

Notify a law enforcement officer along the route or dial 911 for emergent medical assistance.

Parking:



Click here [lafayettela.gov] to access the official 2026 parade route map with public parking locations.

No parking on streets or sidewalks along the parade routes.

The Buchanan and Vermilion parking garages are convenient downtown parking options during Mardi Gras festivities. Please note the Vermilion garage will temporarily close to the public during parade roll-throughs, as it is located along the parade route. Gates are expected to close approximately 45 minutes before parade start and will reopen once the parade has safely passed.

Blackham Coliseum parking (inside the fenced area) is reserved for floats, band members, and parade participants.

There will be no parking in Downtown Lafayette along the Krewe de Canailles parade route on Friday, February 6, 2026. The Parking Division will bag downtown meters beginning at 1:00 p.m. that day in an effort to maintain public safety for all parade attendees.

Handicap Viewing:



An accessible Mardi Gras Parade Zone will be available at Fire Station #5 (Johnston St. & St. Julien Ave.)

Prohibited Items on the Parade Route

The following items are prohibited along the parade route:



Snaps, pops, cracker balls, and similar noise-making devices

Silly string

Animals (except service animals)

Whips

Glass containers

Flashing (indecent exposure)

Throwing items back at float riders

Drones

Entering barricaded areas during parades is strictly prohibited and will be enforced.

All Mardi Gras information, including safety tips, barricade placement, parade schedules, route maps, and more can be found at lafayettela.gov/mardigras .