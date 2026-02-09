Friday Night Kickoff Parade to feature Krewe Allons and Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

The Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association (GSW) announces that the Friday Night Kickoff Parade will again feature the Krewe of Allons riding through the streets of Lafayette on Friday, February 13, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.

Krewe Allons is the collective created for the promotion of the Name, Image and Likeness of Ragin’ Cajuns student-athletes. This Friday night parade will kick off the Mardi Gras week festivities in Lafayette. The parade will roll along the traditional parade route from “Pontiac Point” to Cajun Field, bringing Ragin’ Cajuns flair to the celebration.

The Krewe Allons aims to provide a unique and accessible Mardi Gras experience for everyone. With opportunities for local businesses or groups to secure a complete float and also for individuals to ride alongside University of Louisiana student-athletes and coaches.

GSW is a volunteer organization that promotes and facilitates a safe, family-friendly Mardi Gras in Lafayette. Among other roles, GSW serves as a liaison between agencies of the Lafayette Consolidated Government, Lafayette Police Department, the Lafayette Sheriff’s Office, and other public bodies and all Krewes that are under the GSW umbrella in coordinating their needs.

GSW also produces and coordinates Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette at Cajun Field with carnival rides and games, a wide variety of live music and food. The parades rolls through the Festival site.