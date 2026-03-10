Downtown Lafayette Unlimited releases Mardi Gras report

As the community wraps up another carnival season, Downtown Lafayette Unlimited shared data from this year’s Mardi Gras events to provide decision-makers with details and context.

All data is collected through Placer.AI

Mardi Gras 2026 Attendance

Data was collected along the parade route, beginning at W. Second & S. Buchanan and extending to Jefferson & Johnston.

Friday, Feb 13 – Allons Parade

• 4,500 visitors from 5 PM - 10 PM

Saturday, Feb 14 – Bonaparte Parade

• 12,500 visitors from 5 PM - 10 PM

Monday, Feb 16 – Queen’s Parade

• 10,600 visitors from 5 PM - 10 PM

Tuesday, Feb 17 – Mardi Gras Day (10 AM – 4 PM)

• 19,000 visitors from 10 AM - 4 PM (Peak attendance: 12–3 PM)

Even with weather impacting Mardi Gras Day in 2025, overall attendance along the current Downtown route remains strong and consistent year to year.

Who is Attending the Parades?

Across all parade days, the demographic profile is remarkably consistent:

60–63% of attendees are family households

The majority of those are 2+ person households

Roughly one-third of attendees are one-person households

In short: The majority of Downtown Parade goers are made up of families — many with children — who attend together.

What does this mean?

The Downtown Mardi Gras Experience is:

A multi-generational event

A family-centered tradition

A daytime and early-evening gathering for all ages

An experience where groups attend together



Families attending parades often rely on items like

Strollers

Wagons

Folding chairs

Small coolers

Designated gathering space along the route

Reducing available standing room square footage or restricting common family accommodations would directly affect the majority of the audience reflected in the data.

A Data-Informed Approach

If 6 out of every 10 attendees are families — and most of those households include multiple people — we believe that policies and route decisions should carefully consider these important factors: