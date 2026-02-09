DTA kicks off Mardi Gras weekend with live music

Downtown Lafayette is kicking off Mardi Gras weekend the Downtown Alive (DTA) way with a special Mardi Gras Weekend Kickoff featuring Dustin Dale Gaspard with opener Certified Blues on Friday, February 13, from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM at Parc Sans Souci.

This festive evening marks the perfect way to dive into Deep Gras season while supporting local music, local businesses, and the vibrant Downtown Lafayette community.

Music begins at 6:00 PM and continues through 8:30 PM.

The Funnel Factory, Boss Eatz, and Incredible Smoothie Cafe food trucks will be on hand selling food.

CMA on the Go, presented by the Children's Museum of Acadiana, will be there, featuring hands-on STEM activities and interactive learning experiences for families.

There will also be a special appearance by the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

The ALLONS parade will roll by during the show.

For more information about Downtown Alive! and Downtown Lafayette, visit downtownlafayette.org and follow Downtown Lafayette on Facebook and Instagram