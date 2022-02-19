Carencro Parade rolls Saturday

Mardi Gras will roll in Carencro this Saturday.

The Carencro Mardi Gras Parade is set to kick off at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 19, 2022. The parade starts at Carencro High School and ends at the Carencro Community Center.

KATC's Float Finders will be on the parade route with the latest on where the parade is. You can see all the action and follow all of this season's parade on our KATC Float Finder's Facebook page. Click the image below:

Images and video from the parade route will be shared below:

