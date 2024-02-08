Berwick Police stress safety for Saturday's parade

BERWICK, La. — Berwick Police Chief David Leonard, Sr. and the Berwick Police Department would like the public to know that they are committed to ensuring a safe parade on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

To fulfill this commitment, Chief Leonard has reached out to neighboring departments for assistance in the form of additional police officers.

Chief Leonard also reminds the public of the following to ensure the safety of the town and its visitors:



If you see anything suspicious on or around the parade route, report it.

Although alcohol is permitted on the parade route, officers will not tolerate drinking and driving. Be responsible and have a sober driver if you plan to consume alcohol.

Officers will also be monitoring traffic for reckless driving. If you are caught driving recklessly on or near the parade route, you will be ticketed or arrested if warranted.

Do not move or drive around barricades. If you have a traffic-related question, find the nearest officer.

To residents along the parade route: Make sure that you or your business do not block the parade route by parking vehicles on the street or along the curb.

"The Town of Berwick prides itself for being a safe community," said Chief Leonard, "and this is accomplished through the great partnership between the police department and the citizens."