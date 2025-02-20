Arc of Acadiana hosts annual Mardi Gras bead drive

Arc of Acadiana is collecting beads for its annual Mardi Gras Bead Drive, an initiative to support individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities across Acadiana.

Through this community-driven effort, donated beads are collected, sorted, and resold at Arc of Acadiana Resale Stores, providing employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

How It Works:

Arc of Acadiana collects donated Mardi Gras beads from local businesses, schools, and community members. Program participants detangle, sort, and package these beads, allowing them to develop valuable skills and earn wages. The repackaged beads are sold at affordable prices at Arc Resale Stores, making Mardi Gras accessible to everyone while promoting sustainability, according to a spokesperson for Arc of Acadiana.

Get Involved:

Local businesses and schools are asked to partner with Arc by hosting bead collection bins at their locations. Arc of Acadiana will provide donation bins and promotional materials and handle the transportation of the collected beads.

Community Members Can Donate Anytime:

Individuals can donate beads year-round by dropping them off at any Arc of Acadiana location, Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4 PM.

Where to Purchase Affordable Beads:

Mardi Gras beads are available for purchase at Arc of Acadiana Resale Stores, supporting our mission to create job opportunities for people with disabilities while helping the community celebrate sustainably.