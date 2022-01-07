Man wanted in connection with Church Point shooting arrested

Church Point Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a December shooting.

According to arrest records in Acadia Parish, Davontae Mott of Opelousas was arrested on January 5, 2022, and booked on charges of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Illegal Use of Weapon, and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.

Church Point Police responded to a shooting on December 14 on North Wilson Street in the Centennial Village housing area.

There, they say they located a juvenile who had been shot. The juvenile received non life-threatening injuries.

After that incident, two arrest warrants were issued, one for 22-year-old Davontae Mott.

Bond for Mott was set at $115,000. For more on that shooting incident, click here

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel