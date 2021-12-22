Church Point PD searching for suspects wanted in recent shootings

Church Point Police are looking for two men they say are wanted in connection to recent shootings.

According to Chief Dale Thibodeaux, CPPD received calls on the evening of December 14 saying someone had been shot on N Wilson St. in the Centennial Village housing area. A nearby officer chased a suspect vehicle but ended up losing the vehicle.

Responding officers located a juvenile male who had been shot in the buttocks. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say two groups of people were shooting at each other, during which several vehicles and residences were hit. Officers recovered a total of 43 spent shell casings.

CPPD obtained arrest warrants for two adult suspects and warrants are being requested through the juvenile court for several other individuals, Thibodeaux said. 22-year-old Davontae Mott and 18-year-old Darrion Bradley are wanted on charges of attempted second degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, and aggravated criminal damage to property. Police say Bradley is also tied to another shooting in Church Point and is facing charges in that incident for assault by drive-by shooting.

Several more arrests are pending for suspects involved in the incident.

Police say Mott and Bradley are armed and dangerous and are suspected in several other recent shootings.

Anyone with information should contact Church Point Police at 337-684-5455.

*A photo of Bradley wasn't available from police

