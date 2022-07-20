Watch Now
News

Actions

Man Wanted After a Shooting in New Iberia

thumbnail_DePass.png
New Iberia Police Department
37 Year Old Raphael DePass
thumbnail_DePass.png
Posted at 3:57 AM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 04:57:50-04

New Iberia Police are asking for the public's help locating 37 year old Raphael DePass. Tuesday evening, police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of East Admiral Doyle Drive.

One victim was transported to the hospital by a bystander. The victim was stabilized, then airlifted to a Lafayette hospital in critical condition.

DePass will be charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, illegal carrying of weapons, illegal use of weapons, and possession of a firearm in a firearm free zone.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.