Major rehabilitation project on U.S. 90 begins in September

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that beginning Tuesday, September 5, 2023, work will begin on a $21.10 million project to rehabilitate two sections of U.S. Hwy 90.

"I am pleased that the first section of the project includes the Evangeline Thruway (U.S. 90) from the railroad junction to East Pinhook Road," said Senator Gerald Boudreaux.

This project will include concrete pavement patching, asphalt, concrete paving, joint sealing, dowel bar retrofit, high-density polyurethane foam (slab jacking), handicap ramp, and related work.

"I want to commend the entire DOTD team for their work that started under the leadership of former Secretary, Dr. Shawn Wilson as a result of public input from the community," said Senator Boudreaux.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution through the construction site and follow the directives from the work crews.