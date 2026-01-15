Main Waterline Break Prompts Early Dismissal for Cecilia Area Schools

Due to a main waterline break affecting the area, all schools in Cecilia, including Cecilia Primary, Teche Elementary, Cecilia Junior High, and Cecilia High School, will dismiss early at 1:00 p.m. today, Thursday, January 15, 2026.

Bus transportation will operate based on the early dismissal schedule, departing at 1:00 p.m. Parents and guardians of students who do not ride the bus are asked to make arrangements for early pickup.

The school district is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide updates if further schedule changes are necessary. Families in the affected area are encouraged to stay alert to official communications from the St. Martin Parish School Board.