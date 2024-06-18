Magnolia Plantation Water System rescinds boil advisory

The boil water advisory for the Magnolia Plantation Water System has been rescinded.

Magnolia is still interconnected with the City of Abbeville. Once Magnolia goes back online, there will be another boil advisory.

Residents should check text notifications or the water company's website www.magnoliawater.comfor all updates.

