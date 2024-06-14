Pressure tank incident knocks out water to Magnolia Plantation customers

Customers of the Magnolia Plantation Water System are without water Friday afternoon after a "catastrophic" incident at the water plant.

System officials announced that the water was out because of "catastrophic damage to the pressure tank."

The system serves a portion of Vermilion, Iberia, and Youngsville.

Photos online show the pressure tank on it's side; it appears there might have been an explosion or a fire.

"We are working to restore water as soon as possible. Once water is restored a BOIL ORDER will be mandatory," a release states.

