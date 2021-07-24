LUS provides "Share the Light"

Lafayette Utilities System (LUS)'s “Share the Light” program helps those who are unable to pay their utility bill.

They say residents can select to contribute to "Share the Light" through their monthly utility billing – whether you mail in payment or pay online, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government's Facebook page.

In 2020, LUS’s "Share the Light" program received $61,224, they say, to help those struggling with their utility payments. This was an increase from $44,408 from 2019, they say.

Applicants can contact the Sigur Center at 337.235.4972 for additional information.

The Msgr. Sigur Center offers resources for individuals and families in financial crisis, according to Catholic Charities of Acadiana website. They serve both impoverished families and individuals, as well as people experiencing homelessness. Households facing a situational crisis can apply for financial assistance with utility bills, funeral expenses, and bus fare.

