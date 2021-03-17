LSU presses reset on coaching staff, heads into spring with high expectations

After a disappointing 2020 football season, LSU reset its coaching staff and heads into the new year with a new look.

"They're hungry. They're here early in the morning, late at night. I think they're doing a tremendous job preparing the team," said head coach Ed Orgeron.

New defensive coordinator Daronte Jones and offensive coordinator Jake Peetz are the faces of what's been a total overhaul on Orgeron's staff. Tuesday, as the Tigers began spring practice, the coordinators drew a rave review from their head coach.

"Both are very capable. Both are bright coaches and both will probably be head coaches one day. They're great leaders, they have great organization about themselves, and the players believe in them," he added.

Fair or unfair future, LSU's teams will be judged by the 2019 championship, and both these coordinators have strange ties to that title. Jones, whose tie is more subtle, came to LSU via Dave Aranda, who suggested the Vikings defensive backs coach as LSU struggled to land their top candidates. Peetz's connection is more obvious. He sat at the right hand of Joe Brady last year in Carolina.

"Obviously on offense I wanted Joe Brady's offense. I got two guys who worked with him," Orgeron said, referencing passing game coordinator DJ Mangas, who was also with the Panthers in 2020.

While Orgeron is trying to recreate the 2019 championship system, he labeled the offense as new and said the team will play under center as well as in the shotgun. Regardless of scheme, LSU's success will boil down to the players and their health. Orgeron said quarterback Myles Brennan is healthy. The junior is the favorite to start in week one.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel