LSU hosts championship parade

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Fighting Tigers got the celebration they deserve.

The university, hosting a parade this evening and ending with a ceremony inside the Pete Maravich center.

This LSU team becoming the first-ever basketball team to win a national championship and that's with nine new comers on the squad in just the second year of the Kim Mulkey era.

Fans lined the streets of campus, decked out in their purple and gold, and even sparkles to cheer on and show love to the ladies on the roster. For LSU managers, like Lafayette native Madison Ward, they helped keep the Tigers in check.

"She works very hard", says Ward's mother, Terry. "The managers are the first there and the last to leave. They're the ones to make the program go around basically because they do everything for the girls as well as the coaches. They participate in practices with them, they give them all the things they need for the game and to practice. So yes, it's a big job being a manager."

