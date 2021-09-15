LSU freshman tight end Jack Bech making early impact for Tigers' offense

BATON ROUGE —

The jury is still out on this 2021 LSU football team.

Yes, the Tigers did beat McNeese last weekend 34-7 to move to 1-1, but until LSU starts SEC play, we won't know if the Tigers have what it takes to compete in conference.

What we do know from the first 2 weeks is that Lafayette native Jack Bech will be a part of that equation.

"He's awesome, I mean he has a work ethic that you can't really teach," says offensive lineman Liam Shanahan. "Work ethic, toughness, just that type of mojo to him."

The St. Thomas more product is already making an impact for LSU's offense.

In their win over McNeese, Bech led the tigers with 57 receiving yards on 4 catches.

As a freshman, he's also looked the part.

Proving why he was a top prospect in the class of 21... And also impressing his teammates in the process.

"I like what he does for us as a receiving core because he helps us wide receivers, tight ends and he's able to move and catch the ball," says wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. "So he's able to help us and it's not too much pressure on us throughout the game."

"I'm a Patriots guy from up north so he reminds me of Julian Edelman a little bit with his size so it's awesome to see him get on the field making plays."

