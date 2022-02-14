LSU fans watch Bengals' Burrow in Super Bowl LVI

LAFAYETTE, L.a. — LSU fans gathered at Walk-On's on Kaliste Saloom Sunday night to watch alumnus Joe Burrow make his Super Bowl debut.

Whether they were rooting for the Bengals or the Rams, one thing game-watchers had in common — backing Joe Burrow.

Many LSU fans came with high hopes for Burrow's performance in Super Bowl LVI.

"I'm rooting for Joe because I'm from Baton Rouge and he already gave LSU a national championship," fan Brian Jean-Pierre, Jr. said. "So if he wins the Super Bowl, he'll be the only quarterback to win the Super Bowl, national championship, and the Heisman — so go Joe."

Others stuck to their guns and repped the Rams.

"Although I'm pulling for the rams I mean may the best team win, you know, 'cause they both have good talent," said Rams fan Ronnie Brown.

"Listen, I got a lot of money on the line," said Cameron Jackson, another Rams fan. "I got my mortgage on the line, I got my rent on the line, I'm terrified, I'm nervous."

In the end, Burrow and the Bengals barely skimmed by — losing to the Rams 23-20. Those fans watching were still mesmerized, however, by the Cinderella story that was Burrow's season.

"It's amazing," said LSU and Bengals fan Philip Cox. "Even if you're not from Louisiana, you gotta be intrigued by the storyline."

