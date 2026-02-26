LSU, AT&T partner on $45 million Tiger Stadium network upgrade

AT&T customers and FirstNet subscribers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge are expected to get a significant boost in wireless connectivity in 2026 following AT&T's acquisition of the stadium's distributed antenna system, or DAS, previously owned and operated by another provider.

The $45 million investment from AT&T is designed to ensure a better experience for fans, students and first responders connected throughout the stadium.

"When you have over 100,000 people in one place, you need infrastructure that works," Governor Jeff Landry said.

"Strengthening connectivity at Tiger Stadium helps keep fans informed, supports law enforcement and first responders, and makes sure game day runs the way it should."

When completed prior to the 2026 football season, the new DAS will feature strategically placed antennas that distribute wireless network coverage throughout the stadium. The enhanced coverage and capacity are designed to improve connectivity during periods of heavy wireless traffic.

"Tiger Stadium is one of the most iconic venues in college football, and fans deserve to stay connected while they're cheering on the Tigers," AT&T Louisiana President David Aubrey said.

"We're proud to collaborate with LSU to bring state-of-the-art connectivity to fans and first responders. This investment ensures that game day experiences in Death Valley are as powerful as the team on the field."

The new DAS will also expand Band 14 spectrum in the area. Band 14 is a nationwide spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet, Built with AT&T — the only nationwide communications network created with and for public safety. The band functions as a dedicated lane for public safety communications. In an emergency, it can be cleared and locked exclusively for FirstNet subscribers. When not in use by FirstNet subscribers, AT&T customers can access Band 14's added coverage and capacity.

The Tiger Stadium investment follows an $81 million investment in connectivity at Caesars Superdome, Champions Square and the Smoothie King Center, where AT&T installed a new DAS to improve the customer experience at those sites last year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.