LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is currently working on a deputy-involved shooting off of Pinhook Rd.

Deputies responded to a call of a suspicious person at around 6:15 am in the 600 block of Fox Run.

According LSPO, after locating the person the deputy became involved in an altercation which ended with the deputy's weapon being fired.

The suspect then fled from the scene on foot. A search of the area for the suspect is underway.

No injuries have been reported.