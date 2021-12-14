LPSO: Deputy fires weapon during incident in Lafayette Parish

State Police are now investigating after a Lafayette Parish deputy fired their weapon during an incident Tuesday morning.
A spokesperson with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says that deputies were responding to a report of a stolen license plate at 7:30 a.m.
The incident happened at Charbonnet Road in the parish.
During the deputy's response, their weapon was fired. LPSO says that State Police is handling the investigation as protocol now requires.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers