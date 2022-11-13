LPSO asks for community's help identifying shooting victim

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Detectives are asking for the community's help to identify the victim in an overnight homicide.

Deputies tell KATC they responded to the 700 block of Malapart Rd after midnight on Saturday in reference to an illegal discharge of a firearm. That's when they say a Hispanic man, believed to have been between 20 to 30 years old, was found dead from a gunshot wound.

This investigation is ongoing and no other information is being released at this time.

If you know who the victim is or have any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact LPSO at (337) 232-9211.

