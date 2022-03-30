LPD's first mother-daughter officer duo

LAFAYETTE, L.a. — March is Women's History Month and KATC is highlighting two that are a force to be reckoned with.

Sergeant Robin Green has been with Lafayette Police Department for 17 years — her daughter, Officer Nadia Adams — is a rookie, with four under her belt.

"I told her I have to start somewhere and why not start at the place where you bloomed and I mean, she's always been great," Adams said. "But I've seen her here and I see how much greater she's become and you know, I obviously aim to be half the woman that she is."

For Green, however, it's not all about the glory — she told KATC she's just a proud mom.

"I watch you follow my footsteps, but in the same sense, I watch you broaden the foundation that I have laid — I watch you build on it and I am so proud of you," Green said to her daughter.

Adria Theriot took a few minutes out of her day Tuesday to speak with the duo when they were on patrol and she told KATC the girl power speaks for itself.

"To see women in a male-dominated field tells me that the whole field is getting softer and more gentle," she said. "And that's what police need to be."

