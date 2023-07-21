Louisiana's Last Living Pearl Harbor Survivor Turning 100

The American Legion Post 225 is hosting a 100th birthday party on Sunday for Joe Richard of Church Point, who is believed to be Louisiana’s last living Pearl Harbor survivor.

Richard enlisted in the Navy when he was 16 years old. Shortly after he was assigned to the USS Rigel, which was docked at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. In the days after the attack, Richard helped save 33 people from the USS Arizona and three from the USS Oklahoma.

Submitted Joe Richard

Richard’s fellow veterans are hoping the public will help Mr. Joe celebrate his 100th birthday. They’ve organized a party for him on Sunday, July 23rd. If you'd like to attend it’s being held at the American Legion Post 225 in Church Point from 2 - 4 p.m.