The Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival will continue as planned for the last full weekend of September, the festival association announced Thursday.

The festival is set for September 23-26, 2021 in New Iberia, unless mandated otherwise by state guidelines.

"We will continue to follow all recommended festival guidelines and best practices as set forth by the State Fire Marshal and Governor Edwards," the association said.

This is the 79th year the festival has brought together sugar producing parishes to honor the industry with royalty, delicious foods, Cajun entertainment, and more. The event will feature several parades down New Iberia's Main Street and a street fair. The community center will house several events itself, including an art show, sugar cookery contest, and a garden/flower show.

This year's fais do do lineup features LA Roxx, Jamie Bergeron, Geno Delafose, and more.

More information on the festival can be found at HiSugar.org.

The association's announcement comes as several festivals have canceled or postponed events due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases. In the past week, the Delcambre Shrimp Festival, Carencro's Glow in the Cro, and Louisiana's Catfish Festival have been canceled, while the Scott Boudin Festival and Festival Acadiens et Creoles have been postponed.

