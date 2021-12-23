Louisiana Streauxs show the spirit of the season

One youth baseball team in Acadiana is doing its part to spread the spirit of the season — and fill some stomachs all at the same time.

Those with the Louisiana Streauxs told KATC they give to the community every Christmas — usually with toy drives — but this year is a little different.

"In light of the inflation and everything that's going on as a result of this COVID and for whatever reason, things are costly," said assistant coach Perry Gallow. "But on this day when families are getting ready to share time with each other, this is an opportunity where they can hold on to their dollars and come receive a hot meal."

Gallow said the team took time out of their day to show appreciation to the elderly, first responders, and other front-line workers.

"It's a blessing that the young people are here to encourage other young people and us being as the elderly people to give back to us," said Opelousas resident Sandra Nash, who received a hot meal at the giveaway.

The menu included baked chicken, seasoned rice, green beans, and rolls. As for how many plate lunches the team served?

Xander Langlinais and Nicolas Drago play for the Streauxs. They said they served between 500 and 600 meals total via delivery and drive-thru pick-up.

The Streauxs said they partnered with the City of Opelousas and Opelousas Police to make all of this happen at the Opelousas Civic Center on Wednesday. OPD's Chief Martin McClendon said this is a prime example of there being no 'I' in "team."

"Things that they've been taught on the field, now they're using it in life," Chief McClendon told KATC. "Using life skills to give back to the community."

"For them to take their time out of their schedule, the parents, the coaches, and more importantly, these young men, to give their time back to their community that supports them? It's a beautiful day in the City of Opelousas," said Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor.

Third baseman Daylan Edward agreed.

"Just 'cause you have a sunrise, doesn't mean you're going to have a sunset," Edward said. "So when you have — when you even have the chance to give — you would need to because it's just, you never know, it could help somebody a different way, or more than it helps you."

The Streauxs told KATC it's not about getting the credit, but rather, giving a helping hand during the holiday season — and developing not only good players but good people.

