Louisiana softball gets a family boost with the Stutes sisters

LAFAYETTE, La. — For Bonnie Bulliard, this season for Louisiana softball is something she’s looking forward to.

“Well, the softball team is special, you know, we’re looking for good things from this team, but there’s something else that makes this season unique for me,” Bulliard said. “I have two granddaughters playing.”

Those are freshman outfielder Kennedy Stutes and redshirt sophomore outfielder Gabbie Stutes, both suiting up for the Cajuns this season.

For Kennedy and Gabbie, sharing the field as sisters makes all the difference.

“It’s really fun. I can always like lean on her and I’m always cheering for her,” Kennedy said.

“It’s really, it’s a special experience,” Gabbie added.

This isn’t the first time the sisters have shared the diamond. Together, they won the 2023 state championship for St. Thomas More.

“That was a great experience, you know, it was so cool because we played right by each other too on the field. By far one of my top experiences,” Kennedy said.

“It’s really cool. We won a state championship in high school and now we’re back at it,” Gabbie said.

Even as the team has changed, the family support behind them has remained the same.

“It means everything, honestly. Both of my grandparents are still… like they come to every single one of our sporting events. Like they’re definitely, other than my parents and my great aunt, they’re like our best supporters,” Kennedy said.

“It kind of like relaxes you because it’s like, oh, you’re home. When you’re playing just in front of your parents, you’re not nervous or anything, you know. It kind of just like resets you,” Gabbie said.

As for Bulliard, seeing both of her granddaughters on the same team is almost surreal.

“I have to pinch myself sometimes. It’s like, how can I be so lucky to get to see both of my granddaughters play on the same team?” she said.

