Louisiana legislative black caucus condemns federal funding freeze

The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus (LLBC) is criticizing the Trump administration’s decision to freeze federal spending, warning that the move could have severe consequences for Louisiana’s most vulnerable communities.

LLBC Chairman Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, said the funding halt threatens critical programs that support education, health care, housing, disaster response, suicide prevention and transportation.

“Freezing federal grant and loan payments is a vicious and direct attack on our most vulnerable citizens in the state of Louisiana,” Jordan said. “This order will stop essential and necessary funding that directly impacts public programs and create unnecessary anxiety in our most fragile and susceptible communities.”

Calls for Transparency and Action

The LLBC is joining leaders across the country—including U.S. Reps. Troy Carter and Cleo Fields, both D-La.—in demanding answers from the Trump administration and calling for an immediate reversal of the funding freeze.

“We want to be clear in saying that this freeze is illegal,” Jordan said. “President Trump’s destabilizing method of leadership could have significant ramifications for our communities’ sense of security.”

Impact on Louisiana Communities

The funding freeze is already raising concerns across the state, where hundreds of families and programs could be affected.

In St. Mary Parish, local officials say the pause could impact hundreds of residents, particularly those relying on Section 8 housing assistance.

Meanwhile, leaders across the state have voiced concerns, emphasizing the need for federal dollars to continue reaching essential programs before long-term harm is done.

Next Steps

The LLBC is urging federal officials to restore the funding Congress approved and prevent further disruptions to Louisiana communities.

