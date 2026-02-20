Louisiana keep It close, but Arkansas State prevails in Sun Belt match up

LAFAYETTE, La. — Arkansas State guard Chandler Jackson scored 22 of his 31 points in the first half, and the Red Wolves pulled away from the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 79-62 Thursday night at the Cajundome.

Jackson made 13 of 16 shots, including 9-for-10 before intermission, helping Arkansas State (17-11, 8-7 Sun Belt) take a 36-33 lead at halftime. Jalen Hampton added 12 points and 12 rebounds as the Red Wolves dominated the boards, 47-26, and held Louisiana to 28.9 percent shooting in the second half.

Dorian Finister scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half to lead the Cajuns, who were paced by Jaxon Olvera with 18 points and De’Vion Lavergne with 13. Louisiana (9-19, 6-9 Sun Belt) committed just three turnovers — their fewest of the season while forcing 18 Arkansas State turnovers, resulting in a 15-2 advantage in points off turnovers.

After Arkansas State scored first, Louisiana responded with a 15-2 run to take a 15-4 lead five minutes into the game. Olvera’s three-pointer and Lavergne’s jumper extended the Cajuns’ advantage to 20-9 before Jackson scored 19 of the Red Wolves’ next 27 points to level the game at 36-33 by halftime.

Louisiana briefly drew even at 44 in the second half, but missed 10 of its next 13 field goals as Arkansas State pulled away with a 29-13 rebounding advantage after the break.

Arkansas State shot 58.3 percent (28-for-48) to overcome turnovers, while Louisiana was 24-for-74 (32.4 percent) from the field. Karris Bilal led the Cajuns with six rebounds, including five on the offensive glass, as Louisiana totaled 14 offensive rebounds.

Louisiana will host Texas State at noon Saturday in its final home game

