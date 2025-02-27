Louisiana health officials monitoring measles, no cases reported

Louisiana health officials are actively monitoring the situation after a handful of measles cases were reported in neighboring states, but so far, no new cases have been reported in Louisiana this year.

Surgeon General Dr. Ralph Abraham of the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reassured the public that health officials are prepared in case of an outbreak. Last year, the state saw two measles cases, but there have been no reports so far in 2025.

"We’re just monitoring every public health unit that we have," said Dr. Abraham. "Certainly, it's a reportable disease, so should an ER or a doctor's office pick up a case or even a suspected case, they'll let us know, and we'll investigate it."

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases known, with unvaccinated individuals facing a 90% chance of contracting it if exposed to an infected person. The virus spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, and it can cause severe health complications, particularly in children under the age of five.

Dr. Danielle Duhon, a family physician, explained how measles symptoms begin similarly to a cold, with fever, runny nose, and cough. "By day two or three, you may develop white spots on the inside of your cheeks," Dr. Duhon said.

By day five, a rash typically develops on the forehead and moves downward across the body. Dr. Duhon cautioned that complications from measles can include pneumonia and brain swelling.

While measles was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000 after decades of effective vaccination efforts, outbreaks still occur in isolated regions, such as the recent cases in Texas. When asked whether Louisiana could see a similar outbreak, Dr. Abraham remained vigilant.

"Absolutely, we at LDH are alert, we are vigilant, and we are ready," Dr. Abraham said.

The MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine is considered highly effective in preventing the disease. The first dose is typically administered to children between 12 and 15 months old, with a second dose given between the ages of four and six.

Dr. Abraham emphasized that the MMR vaccine remains an essential tool in protecting the public from the highly contagious virus.

